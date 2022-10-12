No law enforcement official will be able to do it.
No elected official will be able to do it.
No one person will be able to do it.
In truth, no group will be able to do it. At least, not alone. And even then, it won’t be done once and for all.
“It” refers to the gun violence and shooting deaths taking place in Greenwood. Greenwood is not contained in some special bubble. Shootings, murders and gun violence take place in virtually all reaches.
Late Saturday night, the City of Greenwood had its fourth shooting homicide of the year, the same day the city’s police chief, T.J. Chaudoin, posted a video update on the city’s third homicide, which occurred only 10 days earlier. In the video, the chief made note of the work detectives are doing in an effort to solve the shooting deaths. And he issued a statement that rings more of wishful thinking than anything, but we understand the sentiment.
“We should never have any homicides in Greenwood,” the chief said. “... Hopefully, we’ll be able to make it through the next three months without having any more.”
Chaudoin is experienced enough and enough of a realist to know that saying we should never have homicides in Greenwood is a bit like saying we should never have bad storms. They will come, as will homicides.
What law enforcement can do is work to solve homicides. And they can be part of the community they serve and try to build relationships, but even that will not prevent homicides from occurring.
What elected officials can do is try to mitigate the homicides, a step taken when City Council voted to dictate closing times to bar owners. Sure, alcohol and guns can and do prove to be a deadly mix sometimes, but Saturday’s shooting occurred along a city street, not in a bar, and three hours ahead of closing time for bars — not wholly different from the city’s third homicide.
There really is no simple answer. If there were, other towns and cities would have already put it in motion. Not even outlawing guns entirely will resolve homicides. It might lower the number, but there are other ways to take another human life.
And really, that is a key factor, isn’t it? When people have respect for each other, when they do not see murder as a solution to any problem or issue, then we might begin to chip away — significantly — at gun violence. And more.
You can tell people that violence is no solution, you can urge people to put down their guns and you can even be fortunate enough to prevent a death by convincing someone not to pull the trigger. But people must want to change in much the way a smoker or drinker has to want to quit. Until then, homicides will continue.