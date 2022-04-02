Anyone who’s read this page for any decent length of time is well aware of our propensity for applying lyrics to viewpoints.
So as not to disappoint, we say:
”Welcome back my friends to the show that never ends.
We’re so glad you could attend ...”
With 2020 behind us — well, mostly behind us, save for some missing recordings from the Oval Office and continued claims of a stolen election — we now turn our attention to another election season, with great interest no doubt placed in the midterms.
Remember, the IJ does not get into the endorsement arena, so candidates need not fear the kiss of death our endorsement would surely bring them and readers need not rail against us, saying we insult their intelligence by having an opinion on who the better candidates are. You make that choice when you hit the polls. Or the absentee ballot box.
No, all we really want to do today is acknowledge that filing has closed, as of Thursday, and we truly do appreciate that a number of people — incumbents and challengers alike — have stepped up to enter or reenter public service positions.
We do want to ask that civility reign this election cycle when opponents meet in forums or in their advertising. Please, stick to real issues and avoid the posturing and simplistic sound bites that all too often accompany political campaigning. We know you have your various camps to appease, but we’d all appreciate meat ‘n’ potatoes, not pablum.
We look forward to a robust election season. Oh, and do remember that one surefire way to get your meaty message across to voters is paid ad space in the pages of your local newspapers. That’s where you can dish out the meat ‘n’ potatoes and leave the pablum to those colorful mailers that hit the mailboxes.