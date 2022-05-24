Imagine members of an elected body taking time during a regular meeting at City Hall to tell the public how to vote in an upcoming contest.
If it sounds inappropriate, it’s because it is. State law provides that “a person may not use or authorize the use of public funds, property, or time to influence the outcome of an election.”
That means a public body using a public meeting at a taxpayer-funded venue in an attempt to sway public opinion in an election is a big no-no.
There’s good reason you didn’t see that from local officials in 2016 ahead of Greenwood County voters deciding whether to approve a penny tax. Yes, some public officials wrote letters to the editor and made public appearances on behalf of the ballot measure, but those don’t use public funds, property or time and are allowed under the law.
During a meeting of Laurens City Council last week, members of that body might have run afoul of the law while lambasting state Rep. Stewart Jones because the city didn’t get $2.5 million in anticipated funding for a park, silent railroad crossings and broadband infrastructure.
During this meeting, council member Marian Miller urged residents to vote in June’s Republican primary, reminding potential voters that the lone Democrat running for state House District 14 was assured nomination.
“That’s the only way we gonna get him out,” she said in reference to Jones.
Another council member, Martin Lowry, followed her comments by urging people to vote in the Republican primary.
“I’m not telling how to vote, I’m telling you the facts,” he said, adding that “there is a problem with our representative in Columbia, and that is a fact.”
Miller said the Laurens Republican has not made friends at the State House, and this cost the city.
“So they are not supporting him and he’s not supporting us. So that’s why he needs to get out,” she said.
In an advisory opinion issued four years ago, the State Ethics Commission determined that “a publicly called Council meeting constitutes use of public resources and, therefore, any action taken during such a meeting also constitutes a use of public resources.” That includes any expression of personal opinion.
The entity also found that “if such an expression unambiguously urges voters to support or oppose a particular side of a controversy, this would violate the Ethics Reform Act.” When there is ambiguity, the commission says it can weigh such matters as if there are indications of advocacy, misleading tendencies or partisan coloring in deciding whether such statements violate the law.
While we think Lowry and Miller’s comments were heartfelt and reflect their frustration with Laurens not getting the funds they expected, they also used their position as council members during a public meeting to advocate that voters support Jones’ ouster in next month’s primary. This crossed a line and should constitute a violation of state ethics law.
We hope the commission, which enforces state ethics law on public officials across South Carolina with just a handful of investigators, is able to look into the actions of Miller and Lowry during last week’s meeting.
Meanwhile, we encourage lawmakers to strengthen our state’s ethics law and beef up the shoestring budget for this commission tasked with policing those in public office. The agency’s primary enforcement mechanism is to fine those who aren’t in compliance with the law, and it lacks any realistic mechanism for collecting from nonpayers. Some officials have tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid fines from ethics violations and can still serve in elected office.
Improving the law is an easy way for the Legislature to show it cares about ethical government and safeguarding tax dollars, something that Gov. Henry McMaster has asked of lawmakers countless times. It’s past time to listen to McMaster, who fought grifters as the state’s U.S. attorney and attorney general, and improve our ethics law.