“The U.S. Department of Justice has asked the FBI to investigate year-old accusations that Police Chief Billy Haynie assaulted a woman.” — Oct. 31, 2003, Index-Journal
“Calhoun Falls Police Chief Mike Alewine resigned abruptly Friday, indicating excessive overreach from Town Council was responsible for his departure.” — May 5, 2012, Index-Journal
“The Calhoun Falls Police Department’s staff continues to dwindle, with only two officers and no chief remaining on the force...” — May 10, 2012, Index-Journal
“Calhoun Falls fired Police Chief J.T. Galloway for the second time in less than two years after council tried working with him to improve the police department...” — Nov. 3, 2016, Index-Journal
“Weeks after its chief was dismissed, the Calhoun Falls Police Department is the subject of a State Law Enforcement Division probe.” — Nov. 22, 2016, Index-Journal
“Arnie Fisher is resigning as Calhoun Falls police chief, citing insufficient staffing and safety issues at the department.” — Feb. 7, 2018, Index-Journal
“Nearly half of the police department resigned because of the hiring of the town’s new top officer. The Calhoun Falls Town Council voted 3-1 on Saturday to hire Timothy Richey as the town’s police chief. In response, two officers turned in their resignations. A third had turned in his resignation before the meeting, according to council member Christine Long, who cast the lone vote against Richey’s hiring.” — Feb. 11, 2022, Index-Journal
That’s just a smattering of stories about the Calhoun Falls Police Department through the years.
Calhoun Falls goes through police officers and police chiefs in much the same way a kid goes through a bag of Skittles.
It’s not our call, although we have weighed in on the topic before and came to the same conclusion then, but perhaps the townspeople ought to attend a council meeting and urge council to save themselves headaches and taxpayers’ money.
How’s that?
By getting out of the police business and simply ponying up the dollars that would allow the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Department to adequately serve the town, if Sheriff Ray Watson is agreeable. Maybe even give deputies the keys to the police department so it can be a kind of community policing substation.
Surely the town’s coffers — and tote bags — are not overflowing with revenue from speeders to the extent that it justifies continual efforts to maintain a police force.