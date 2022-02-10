Why do people go to Washington, D.C.?
If you suggest it’s either to run or, with the simple addition of one vowel, ruin our country, then we’ll accept that answer.
Perhaps we should have asked the question differently.
Why do people visit Washington, D.C.?
In that case, you probably answered to see all the sights. And what are those sights? The White House, the U.S. Capitol, the Supreme Court, the Smithsonian and ... monuments and memorials.
They’re all over the place and within reasonably close proximity to each other. Jefferson, Lincoln, FDR, Washington, Martin Luther King Jr. Vietnam, Korea, veterans disabled for life. In nearby Arlington National Cemetery, there’s the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, JFK’s burial site and the graves of far too many service men and women.
And the point?
Well, our own state has a monumental problem. So it seems. You likely read in Tuesday’s edition that John C. Calhoun is homeless. That is, the statue of the former vice president that once loomed over Charleston has yet to find a new home after it was taken down a couple of years ago.
Tuesday’s story indicated a museum for the statue might be in the works and then on Wednesday, Abbeville County sent out its agenda for Monday’s meeting. Among the agenda items is Resolution 2022-04 “authorizing the County Director to accept delivery of the John C. Calhoun statue located in Charleston, South Carolina.”
That the cradle and deathbed of the confederacy would offer a home for Calhoun’s statue might not be much of a surprise to many, but we have a different thought.
The museum idea is a good one. A museum is an appropriate place to house history where it can be viewed.
But rather than moving statues, monuments and memorials from place to place, perhaps the state should consider a museum on a large scale. Perhaps not so large as, say, the Smithsonian, but large enough to house the many monuments and statues dedicated to the Palmetto State’s tainted but nonetheless important history. And it should be central enough to make it easy to visit from about any corner of the state.
Columbia? Why not?
Rather than have confederate statues and monuments lording over our places of government that now purportedly exist for all South Carolinians, house them in a central museum with appropriate historic information about who is represented, what they stood for, how they influenced the state’s past and helped shape its future.
We do not advocate erasing history. Rather, we advocate that history is vital to learning and avoiding mistakes of the past, and a central museum provides that learning environment.
And we wouldn’t be surprised if enough well-to-do donors could and would step forward to make that happen, avoiding the slippery slope that accompanies public dollars funding museums that house statues of people who, if they were alive today, would yet enslave current residents.
Build it, and they — history buffs — will come.