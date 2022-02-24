The Abbeville County school board member was one of four who voted against the adoption of a modified year-round calendar Tuesday.
It’s not his vote that made the good point; rather, it’s his concern about the process that led to the board’s vote.
As reported in today’s story, following the 5-4 vote to approve the modified calendar, Rich had this to say:
“I don’t have a problem with either calendar. What I don’t like about it is we didn’t get any input from the public as far as doing it the way some of the other counties have done it and I also don’t like that we’re doing it so quickly as far as just after this summer.”
Other school districts have given more notice before making such a significant change to the school calendar, he said, and he’s right. School boards in the Lakelands, including McCormick and Greenwood District 50, had significant discussion, but more than that, they conducted surveys and had open discussions at meetings so they could hear from parents, teachers, administrators and, yes, even the students. They did not simply ask teachers their opinion of year-round school calendars.
Such decisions should not be made lightly. Even if the majority of school board members think a modified calendar is the best route taken, it is answerable to the voters, taxpayers and others it serves.
They would have done well to go through a process that entails hearing from the public, the teachers and administrators first. Instead, they appear to be suppositional in their decision-making.
When all is said and done, the board might yet come away with a majority favoring the modified calendar, but at least it would have been done after having given the courtesy of hearing from the public first, and genuinely caring what the public had to say.