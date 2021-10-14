When serving on governing board, whether elected or volunteer, personal experiences can and do often shape our outlooks and our approach to our board role.
While that is not necessarily a bad thing in and of itself, board members would do well not to let those experiences be their only lens on viewing the big picture or obfuscate their purpose and mission as being but one part of a full body.
Board members should also try to avoid getting too deep into the weeds on matters best left to those who are tending the grounds on a daily basis because it is their job.
Harkening to our English literature studies, we are reminded of one of the Bard of Avon’s plays, “Much Ado About Nothing,” in considering the amount of time and energy exerted by the Ninety Six school board Tuesday night on the topic of extracurricular activities scheduling and how such can and sometimes will run into and over holidays.
The issue?
Apparently Kevin Campbell, board chairperson, thinks practices for extracurricular activities ought not take place during holidays because that would “compromise our children’s time with their families on holidays.”
Imagine that. Children and their families would have to make sacrifices in order to participate in, say, football or marching band.
That the issue surfaced at all came as a great surprise to David Vickery, band director, and Brian Wertz, Ninety Six High’s athletic director. That parents joined them to tell the board to leave well enough alone, that there were no problems with how practices are scheduled indicates that this was an isolated concern. And if it were a widespread concern, why hasn’t the board already been approached by a contingency of parents seeking a change of policy? Because it’s not.
You see, when school kids sign up for extracurricular activities they and their parents know — or should know — what’s in store. We’ve not met a high school football player yet who exclaimed “Can’t we play on Saturdays instead of Fridays, because it interferes with our family board game night.” Or “What? Practice on Thanksgiving? It’s only the Upper State Championship, so what’s the big deal?” And we’ve not met a marching band kid who doesn’t know that when competition time rolls around, their Saturdays belong to the band, not to them.
Holidays, weekends, nights — it goes with the territory of signing up for extracurriculars, just as board membership means not micromanaging or letting personal issues become more than they really are.