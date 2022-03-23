While Greenwood is experiencing a housing shortage, there seems to be no shortage of storage facilities. Well, maybe that’s not true as a new batch is rising up along Calhoun Road, an apparent extension of the existing facility just a few yards down the road.
People are storing furnishings and other possessions on a temporary basis between moves or for a longer term because they do not have enough room where they currently live for items they have no desire or intention to part with. Whatever the motivation or need, people rent storage facilities. A lot. And it’s a booming business.
Consider this information that came from research done by OneDesk, an online professional cleaning service:
The global self-storage market was valued at $48.02 billion in 2020.
The average profit margin of the self-storage industry is 41%.
More than 90% of the self-storage industry is in the United States.
The average annual revenue for the self-storage industry in the U.S. is $39.5 billion.
Now, imagine one of those spaces is filled with your possessions, various items you are trying desperately to hang onto until you can get more room or get through a difficult time.
Bills come due. There’s rent or a mortgage payment to make, utility bills, that unexpected major auto expense, car and health insurance. Oh, and the storage facility.
You get a bit behind as you juggle the bills and you wind up skipping a month or two on the storage bill. And maybe another.
One day, you, a family member or friend opens the paper and sees a notice placed by the storage facility. It seems you and a few others are in the same situation and are about to have your storage space locked, its contents seized and put up for auction. That is, unless you rush down there and pay your past due bill.
But what if the storage facility did not have to advertise units it was about to seal and seize? What if they could simply post a notice on their website or the front gate? What if the company gave you the option of electronic or regular mail default notifications, but you moved or changed your email address?
Legislation that today is before a state Senate subcommittee would allow just that. Moreover, S. 1178 would remove the current requirement that storage companies prominently advertise default notices over a two-week period in newspapers of record serving the area where the facility is located.
If it doesn’t have to advertise in an objective third-party outlet, then it can simply post information about defaults on its own website, a website that those people who regularly attend storage content auctions will routinely visit. The facility makes money off your possessions, the buyer in turn makes money when it sorts and sells your goods. And you lose out on any possibility of recovering your property. Or even knowing it was up for auction.
It happens. Suddenly, family heirlooms are gone. Important family papers, such as birth certificates and the like are gone. Family photo albums? Gone.
Newspapers have long been a repository for important public notices, from building permits to probate notices, from ABC license applications to foreclosures and, yes, notices of the potential seizure and sale of personal property stored in rental facilities. Now, with their digital footprint, newspapers are able to greatly expand the reach of its repository.
We newspapers exist to serve the public with vital information, and protect the public’s interest and rights.
The few dollars a storage business will have to pay to alert people to the possible seizure and sale of their possessions is not going to put a significant dent in an industry that has an average profit margin of 41% and has an average annual revenue of nearly $40 billion in the U.S. alone.
What suspending the advertisement requirement will do, however, is line their pockets with more money, profit made off the memories and possessions others hold dear.