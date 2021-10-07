Have you ever been to the coast and watched how the wind blows sand and changes the landscape? What you once saw can disappear in a minimal amount of time.
Or have you watched as the tide comes in and sandcastles that children have built quickly return to their former selves and become just another part of the expansive beach?
How appropriate then, that the latest Uncovered installment by the Post and Courier’s Tony Bartelme centered on how a sand miner — sand is a multi-million business — turned a town’s dream of a beautiful park into little more than particles of sand.
You should read the story in its entirety if you haven’t already done so. It published Monday and is on our website, indexjournal.com, free to read. Here’s the gist of what Batelme found:
“... Awendaw, a town 30 minutes north of Charleston, ... acquired 290 acres more than a decade ago with $5.17 million generated by the county’s half-cent sales tax. Then the town struck a deal with a mining company to excavate sand to create a large lake. The town hoped the lake would be the centerpiece of a new park, and that the sand would help pay for the park’s construction.
“That didn’t quite happen, despite the rising value of sand. The town received far less royalty money than it expected — just $150,000. Today, millions of dollars in sand and dirt are gone; the park isn’t built, and town officials are scrambling to find other ways to pay for it. ... The findings raise new questions about the controversial project and its high-profile sand miner, Elliott Summey.”
The point?
Well, again, it is National Newspaper Week and we join other newspapers in trying to share what we thought was and should be obvious: newspapers have a vital role in serving their communities.
Sure, there are plenty of feel-good stories and features to be shared by newspapers. There are high school and college athletics to report and individual athletes to feature. But there also are the important stories that need telling, the ones that require digging and digging, unearthing facts and asking questions.
As we and the Post and Courier have noted in stories and commentary, too many communities are losing their newspapers and the very people who do that digging and uncovering of questionable activity, wholesale corruption, abuse of power and trust and the abuse of tax dollars. Those communities are called “news deserts.”
Awendaw has lost its gold mine sand dune and quite possibly its park has been plucked away by the sandman, but even worse for a community is when it finds itself in a news desert.
Sadly, many people do not even see the erosion of knowledge and information until it’s too late, until the sand has covered their key source of valuable information, until the sand has covered the tracks left by those who have wantonly and knowingly committed outright crimes and violated a host of ethics.