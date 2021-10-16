Elvis left the building years ago and, depending on your age, as with other moments in history a good many of you likely remember exactly where you were and what you were doing when you got news of The King’s death.
And so it goes that with Elvis’s death, if there’s a whole lotta shakin’ goin’ on, chances are it’s an earthquake. Chances are also good that you’ll feel that shakin’ goin’ on right here in the Palmetto State.
We’ve had more than a couple of tremors in this region of the state, and certainly the Charleston coastal area has as well. Those metal stars, circles and plus signs you see on old Charleston buildings are not for decoration. They are essentially a prettier end cap joining a rod that extends from one side of a brick wall to the other. The rods initially were designed to keep buildings from collapsing during hurricanes and strong winds, but they were also deployed after the 1886 quake struck Charleston. It was thought to be about a 7.6 magnitude quake, the likes of which the state fortunately has not seen — or felt — since.
More recently, however, three quakes were recorded during the course of several hours on Sept. 27 in the state’s Lowcountry. The third, a 3.3 magnitude quake, was actually felt by thousands of people. It was the eighth quake recorded in the state since mid-July and the 13th in 2021.
These quakes have the attention of the state Emergency Management Division, which is closely monitoring the state’s seismic activity, and they have the attention of emergency management staff all across the state, including the Upstate, which has had its own share of a few tremors.
Earthquake Emergency Preparedness Week is upon us, Sunday through next Saturday. What does that mean for you? It’s an opportunity to learn more about the Palmetto State’s seismic fault system and how to prepare in the event an earthquake strikes.
At 10:21 on 10/21/2021, the Great Southeast ShakeOut safety drill takes place. Not unlike a fire or tornado drill, this one is a three-step maneuver for people experiencing an earthquake.
What do you do?
Drop. That is, drop where you are onto your hands and knees.
Cover. With one arm and hand, cover your head and neck and crawl to nearby shelter, such as a table or desk.
Hold on. While yet covering your head and neck with one arm and hand, use the other hand to hold onto whatever you’ve crawled under. And remain on your knees until the shaking stops.
Give it a try this week, at home or at work. You don’t have to be in a group setting to do it, but if you are at your workplace you might want to alert coworkers to what you’re doing or you might get some strange looks. And maybe encourage them to do the drill too.
We’d rather see one of those Elvis impersonators come to town than experience an earthquake, but if there is a quake, we want you all to be safe. That’s why it’s a good idea to be ready in case a whole lotta shakin’ goes on in the Lakelands.