Hello, horse.
Meet big stick.
Yeah, we know we’ll be blasted by some for beating the horse which, in fact is not even nearly dead. Go with another cliché if you wish, maybe something about the same ole drum beat, same ole story.
Fact is, however, we think it’s necessary. Vital. Important.
The COVID-19 pandemic that was supposed to go away in time for everyone to enjoy Easter services in crowded churches — that’s Easter 2020, not 2021, by the way — is not over. Not by a long shot.
The delta variant has landed and taken hold of people, bringing back harsh memories of a year ago. Hospitals are again filling up with patients, positive cases and deaths are again on the rise.
With the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine, our hope is that many people who were awaiting that seal of approval will now get vaccinated.
Our hope is also that people will drag out the masks they thought were no longer needed and wear them as a safeguard. Remember, the virus you might be carrying is relying on the moisture particles you emit from your mouth and nose to travel. A good face mask worn properly will contain it.
Our hope is that state lawmakers and the governor will see the error of their ways and return to home rule, allowing public school districts to enact mask mandates. And our hope is that school districts will do just that, if they have not already. Read the paper and see the rise in cases just within the Lakelands. Masks are needed, especially since children under age 12 are not yet eligible for the vaccination.
Poke fun at us for harping — if that’s what it is — on this topic, but the truth is we’d rather be accused of beating a dead horse than publishing obituaries.