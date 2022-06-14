The first quarter of each year is filled with opportunities for patriotism. Today, Flag Day, certainly qualifies.
It is all well and good to display the flag each and every day, and especially on Flag Day, provided you do it correctly. Yes, you can fly the flag from the back of your pickup truck, but please don’t fly one that is tattered. You can hang one on a pole from your porch, but be sure it’s hung correctly. You can display a U.S. flag sticker on your car, but do so respectfully.
Admittedly, we’re a bit taken aback by some of the iterations of the flag we’ve seen, but maybe we’re just too old school.
There are rules pertaining to flag etiquette on how the flag should be displayed. You might be surprised to learn that, at least for purists, Old Glory as a bikini or bathing suit is considered desecration of the flag. Same with those patriotic red, white and blue shirts you often see, usually around July 4. Again, however, maybe we’re too old school and nowadays it’s OK to have the Stars and Bars in any sort of fashion one wants, including emblazoned on napkins and paper plates that, ironically, are likely stamped “Made in China.”
At any rate, while we certainly hope you are able to show your true colors, so to speak, and fly Old Glory at home or in front of your business, there’s something else you can and should do to reflect your patriotism: vote.
That’s right. Vote. Today is not only Flag Day, but also primary day for voting. Maybe you won’t have too many races for which to cast a ballot this time around, but that doesn’t mean you should forego casting a ballot.
If you fly the U.S. flag because of all it symbolizes to you, largely the freedoms and rights you have, then voting should also be at the top of your acts of patriotism.
Remember, casting a ballot in the United States is really much, much more than a right. It’s a duty, a privilege and an obligation.