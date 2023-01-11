Internet for rural areas and, especially, for public school students, including possibly equipping buses with internet so students can, ostensibly, do homework on the trip home.
Work force readiness and work force development.
Where to place charging stations for electric vehicles — EVs — and how to recoup costs of providing the electricity in much the same way as people currently pay at the pump for gas.
Kids with guns, and what to do about it.
Ignition interlock devices to curb the rate of DUI cases.
Meeting the state’s needs for better and more available mental health care.
These and more were among the top items panels of lawmakers shared in the Solomon Blatt building ahead of Tuesday’s launch of the Legislature’s new session.
A good list of priority items for our state’s lawmakers to work on this session? Most readers would likely say yes.
Ah, but what about that state Supreme Court ruling that just rolled out days ahead of the lawmakers’ return to Columbia? Won’t that take priority over all else? That, and maybe figuring out what the design and color of our state flag should be?
Some of the panelists who spoke with newspaper and broadcast media Monday say that while the abortion law ruling from the justices will surface, it won’t impede progress on other issues.
Sen. Shane Massey, the Republican majority leader from Edgefield County, went so far as to acknowledge that the abortion issue will be a curve ball tossed at lawmakers, it will not consume this session. Lawmakers, he said, will have a response sooner than later.
That, of course, remains to be seen. While we hope the senator’s assessment is correct, we do have to wonder if the topic will come at legislators more like one of those pitching machines used in baseball practice. Fast ball after fast ball. And all-consuming.