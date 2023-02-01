Her late husband’s legacy is a good and strong one. The library on the Lander University campus bears his name, Larry A. Jackson, as a way to honor that legacy.
His widow, Barbara Jackson, might not have her name emblazoned on any buildings, but her legacy is also a good and strong one.
She is a woman with a kind heart and a sharp mind. Evidence of that lies in the creation of the Food Bank of Greenwood County, which she co-founded 40 years ago and served as its director for 22 years.
Jackson was honored last week on the occasion of that nonprofit’s 40th anniversary but make no mistake. The Food Bank is hardly her one and only contribution to the Greenwood community. Jackson has long been active with the Beckman Center for Mental Health, the Greenwood County Democratic Party and a host of other organizations. She worked with five of the state’s past governors on health-related initiatives.
We’ll not reveal Barbara Jackson’s age, although we are sure she would not mind if we did but suffice it to say that she has lived the Rotary International motto of “Service Above Self” for decades. Many decades.
Moreover, she is the embodiment of the biblical verse “Well done, good and faithful servant.” And while those words are more often shared in eulogies, Barbara Jackson is hardly done. She continues to give of herself as she can. She is a strong humanitarian, a model citizen.