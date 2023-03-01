Today is March 1, marking the end to another year of celebrating Black History Month.
Throughout the month, we have shared a few stories we hope readers found enjoyable and relevant.
More than that, however, we hope readers fully appreciate that no matter their race, Black History Month is every American’s month. Yes, February is set aside specifically to gain a better understanding of the roles, impact and influences Black people have played in and had on our nation, but those roles, that impact and those influences span the years from this country’s founding to present day to the future.
It seems we have, for the past several years, arrived at a bend in the road, a bend that heads backward, a bend that has returned us to a time of derision and division in our country.
It is sad that some people want or choose to be dismissive of new historic information, information that contains more accuracy and facts that rattle their comfortable perspectives on such matters as slavery and the Civil War, on how deliberately preventing Black Americans from having the same educational, health care, housing and voting opportunities as white Americans have had a generations-long impact on Black individuals and families. Or how disproportionate law enforcement’s treatment of whites and Blacks often is — that’s is and not perceived to be.
The Black struggle was real. The Black struggle remains real. It did not miraculously end with Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, nor did it end with all that was accomplished during the civil rights movement.
To think or say otherwise is to avoid gaining a deeper understanding of our past. It is to ignore the very truths before us even today.
We know that “to ignore” is “to be ignorant of” and we know that ignorance only serves to keep us on that bend in the road, the bend that takes us in a wrong direction.
