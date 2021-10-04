Sometimes words can bog down the very message they are meant to convey.
On Saturday, in advance of National Newspaper Week, we asked readers to imagine their lives without our newspaper and the content it provides six days a week.
Today, we hope to illustrate our point through the use of empty space, represented here in print via the deep void. Online readers, you’ll just have to get the image in your mind’s eye. Or think of it as similar to the frustration you experience when you click on an internet link and get that dreaded “ERROR 404 Page Not Found” message.