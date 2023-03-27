Too many people discount the educational importance the arts provide our children.
Beyond the basics — reading, writing, arithmetic — lies another means of developing young minds and shaping talent, creating a more well-rounded individual in the process.
Field trips to theme parks are all well and good as they provide a fun diversion from the rigors of school, but they cannot compare with what happened in Greenwood this past week.
Thanks to funding from the Self Family Foundation and a cooperative effort among Greenwood District 50, Greenwood Performing Arts, The Museum and others, a seed planted by Greenwood radio personality Anne Eller took root and grew.
As simple as the idea might seem, it took some work to pull off, but pull it off they did.
Bluesman Mac Arnold came to Greenwood and spent time with children at Benjamin E. Mays Elementary School, teaching children about music, teaching them a song. He was the featured guest at The Museum, which houses a long-running blues display. Arnold and his band, Plate Full O’ Blues, were joined on the school district’s Performing Arts stage as elementary, middle and high schoolers played and sang with the band.
As Eller put it, this is not a one and done event. She and the organizations involved hope to continue finding ways to involve — immerse might be a better choice of words — the community, especially the children, in the arts. That will be wonderful and full of promise in developing our children and helping them have an appreciation for the arts, perhaps even taking more than a passing interest in the arts.
Book learning? Great and essential. Athletics? Same. But please, don’t discount the arts, the power of the arts. If you appreciate music, song, visual arts, books and all that the word “art” encompasses then be supportive. Be supportive by attending events locally, by getting involved and most definitely by letting your children participate and explore their various interests.
Who knows. You might help foster a creative spirit that leads to another Hemingway, another Monet, another Ansel Adams, another — well, another Mac Arnold, Muddy Waters or Eric Clapton.