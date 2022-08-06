They are considered royalty. After all, they were given the “monarch” moniker. But monarch butterflies are now red listed, considered an endangered species nearing extinction.
Another claim by those who subscribe to the concept of global warming, of climate change created and fostered by humans?
Believe that, if you wish, but do believe that the butterfly’s impending demise is very real, no matter the cause. Monarchs know no and have no political party allegiance. They simply exist as part of our world, as part of nature, and they serve as much a purpose as other life forms on this planet.
Some would shrug their shoulders still, however, and point to the Good Book and its passages that make clear that mankind rules the world.
Let’s look at a few of those verses:
Then God said, “Let Us make man in Our image, according to Our likeness; and let them rule over the fish of the sea and over the birds of the sky and over the cattle and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creeps on the earth.” — Genesis 1:26
The fear of you and the terror of you will be on every beast of the earth and on every bird of the sky; with everything that creeps on the ground, and all the fish of the sea, into your hand they are given. — Genesis 9:2
You make him to rule over the works of Your hands;
You have put all things under his feet, ... — Psalm 8:6
You have put all things in subjection under his feet. For in subjecting all things to him, He left nothing that is not subject to him. But now we do not yet see all things subjected to him. — Hebrews 2:8
For every species of beasts and birds, of reptiles and creatures of the sea, is tamed and has been tamed by the human race. — James 3:7
There you have it, right? We humans rule the world. Monarchs, it’s survival of the fittest. If you make it, great. If you don’t, well just chalk it up to it being our world, not yours, and your inability to thrive.
Or maybe, just maybe, we are, as the dominant species, supposed to be caregivers and good stewards of this planet. Perhaps those who cling to this concept of human domination over all creatures, over the earth also believe that Ephesians 5:22-33 is to be taken literally: Wives, submit yourselves to your own husbands as you do to the Lord.
What a shame that is. How misguided and wrong we are to see ourselves as superior and not as caregivers and stewards.