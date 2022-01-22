We don’t endorse political candidates, so we’re not venturing into endorsements of candidates for the position of superintendent of our area public school districts.
That said, it appears Greenwood County School District 52 has chosen three highly qualified candidates to replace Rex Ward, who is retiring at the end of this school year.
In a meet-and-greet event Tuesday, the Ninety Six school community had an opportunity to interact with the three candidates in an informal and comfortable setting. That was a good approach as the board works toward making the ultimate selection, and we applaud that step.
It was evident that a running theme existed among those attending. In short, they want a community-minded superintendent, one who will carry on the community spirit of the relatively small district while continuing to find ways to continue to strengthen ties within the community as a whole.
Two of the candidates have regional ties.
David Pitts has been immersed in public education across the lake in Laurens County where he currently serves as the assistant superintendent for operations in District 56.
Beth Taylor has been equally immersed in public education in Greenwood District 50, having risen through the ranks to her current post as director of secondary education.
The Ninety Six district’s third finalist, John Tharp, comes from neighboring Tennessee where he serves as a school administrator in Hamilton County.
Trustees have their work cut out for them. They need to take to heart what they heard from the employees and residents who came to the meet and greet. They, ultimately, have to choose wisely on the basis of who they think will be the best overall fit, not just in terms of their relationship with the next superintendent, but also in terms of the relationship the candidate will have with the whole community.
And while there are no guarantees the one chosen will stay on indefinitely, two key elements of the board’s equation in the selection process should be the candidate’s commitment to being at the helm for the long haul. If all is good, then longevity coupled with continuity can be good for the district.