We have seen the many, many comments posted on our Facebook page. It seems whenever we share the image of each day’s front page the comments fly. What’s interesting is that the comments typically come without benefit of having actually read the front page. These are from the fly-bys, the headline readers, the name-callers.
Of course, there are others who actually do read the stories we share on Facebook and then comment. At times, we find ourselves wondering just how the back-and-forth conversations would be among commenters if they were actually together in a room.
Would it be more like a conversation held in the church narthex after Sunday service or would it be more akin to a WWE matchup? Or something in between, perhaps.
Certainly we recognize that social media is often the preferred platform for many conversations. It’s immediate and it doesn’t involve having to actually hear someone else. It’s also the ideal platform for launching angry, unfettered attacks on others.
All that said, we’d still like to see more readers — yes, actual readers and not fly-bys — share their views via our letters to the editor space, in print and on our website. Doing so is nearly as quick as banging out a few words on a keyboard or thumbing the keyboard on the smartphone. Or even using voice-to-text, which all too often requires some cleanup because the software isn’t a linguistics expert.
You don’t need paper. You don’t need a pen. You don’t need a stamped envelope. Just email letters@indexjournal.com or use our handy drop-down form on the website, under the “Opinion” tab. You get 250 words, which is usually ample for getting your point across. Include your name, street address and daytime phone number. We don’t publish your street address; it’s for cross-checking. The phone number is in case we need to clarify something you wrote.
Got an opinion on the fetal heartbeat bill? Sentencing and bonding? Jan. 6 hearings? Uvalde, Texas? Gun laws? Of course you do. So, take a moment or two to share that with others through civil discourse and leave the nasty, mean remarks to the Facebook world.
Besides, today marks five months till Christmas. Time to get on Santa’s “nice” list when you write.