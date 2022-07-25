We have seen the many, many comments posted on our Facebook page. It seems whenever we share the image of each day’s front page the comments fly. What’s interesting is that the comments typically come without benefit of having actually read the front page. These are from the fly-bys, the headline readers, the name-callers.

Of course, there are others who actually do read the stories we share on Facebook and then comment. At times, we find ourselves wondering just how the back-and-forth conversations would be among commenters if they were actually together in a room.