Louisville, Kentucky. Again. Shots fired into a crowd in a park. Two dead.
Dadeville, Alabama. A birthday party for a kid turning 16 goes from happy to tragic. Shots fired. Four dead.
School shootings.
Park shootings.
Birthday party shootings.
Welcome to what, it seems, has become America’s new normal. Yes, America’s.
By golly, let’s not let all these mass shootings and deaths of young people distract us from what really matters.
And what’s that?
What really matters is that it is essential, it is vital, it is imperative that we remain focused on our rights as Americans to own any and all types of weaponry we wish, unencumbered by silly rules that we have to be properly trained and licensed to carry a weapon because — well, because not write one single word is written into that amendment requiring any such thing.
Really, at issue here is that there are hundreds and hundreds of people — children, men and women — who are merely unfortunate victims of an occasional unfortunate use of a weapon. Think of them as collateral damage, a sacrifice, if you will, for those of us who must yet retain their rights as Americans.
Meanwhile, sorry kids. It’s just the chance you take nowadays when going to school, attending birthday parties or hanging out at the park on an otherwise beautiful day.