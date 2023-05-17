Did you see Monday’s front page story about how AI — artificial intelligence — could, as the headline says, “take political tricks to new low?”

By now we have all heard or read about AI and how it is infiltrating daily lives, even writing stories and papers for students. Now, it seems, AI might all too soon be powerful and inexpensive enough to allow just about anyone to create video, still images and audio that will be so realistic as to fool voters and sway elections.