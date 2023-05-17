Did you see Monday’s front page story about how AI — artificial intelligence — could, as the headline says, “take political tricks to new low?”
By now we have all heard or read about AI and how it is infiltrating daily lives, even writing stories and papers for students. Now, it seems, AI might all too soon be powerful and inexpensive enough to allow just about anyone to create video, still images and audio that will be so realistic as to fool voters and sway elections.
Imagine that. Images and video manipulated along with words not actually spoken by a candidate, but rather reinvented by AI to put words in what voters think is the candidate’s mouth.
If AI advances to such a point in time for the 2024 presidential election, and if that election pits President Biden against former President Trump, then the only way a voter would know it’s fake is if Biden speaks of the need for massive government spending cuts and Trump speaks — well, nicely and above third grade comprehension level.
All kidding aside, we offer a possible solution to this.
Just as there are fact-checkers for claims made by real politicians, devise the means for all political ads to go through independent clearing houses before they can be broadcast on any platform or printed and distributed via any means.
Sounds costly, doesn’t it? And how could we trust that the clearing houses truly are independent, right?
Guess folks will have to rely on the adage “trust but verify.” But that is getting harder and harder these days. Maybe the answer is to eliminate all forms of political advertising and only have town halls and debates. With fact checkers working in real time. You know, the modern version of those old stump meetings.
One last thought. A funny thing to consider is that AI, or artificial intelligence, might have big sway over the election of people who are obviously themselves exhibiting artificial intelligence. Looks like AI isn’t such a new phenom in the election process after all.