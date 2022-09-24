Data, statistics, numbers. Often mind-numbing, yet informative and helpful in identifying problems and areas if need.
Numbers and data related to suicides in South Carolina are not mind-numbing, they are disturbing.
Consider the following:
South Carolina is ranked 24th in the nation for its suicide rate.
And in our state, suicide is the third leading cause of death for ages 10-24, second leading cause of death for ages 25-34, fourth leading cause of death for ages 35-44, fifth leading cause of death for ages 45-54, ninth leading cause of death for ages 55-64 and 17th leading cause of death for ages 65 and older.
Now consider the following information, provided by Collaborative Assessment and Management of Suicidality, which brings clients and clinicians together “to keep the patient stable, ideally in outpatient therapy, and identifies the ‘drivers’ that compel the client to take their life.”
CAM reports that suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in our state. Perhaps that seems a low ranking to many readers, but get this: More than two times as many people died by suicide in 2019 than in alcohol-related motor vehicle wrecks, CAM reports.
Moreover, CAM reports that, according to federal guidelines, 65% of communities did not have enough mental health providers to serve residents in 2020.
Here’s another number, and an important one: 988.
That’s the national Suicide & Crisis Lifeline number, which was recently rolled out to provide connectivity to a suicide prevention network of more than 200 crisis centers that provide round the clock service. It’s a toll-free number, not unlike the emergency number we all are accustomed to, 911.
The state Department of Mental Health also has an Office of Suicide Prevention that offers an online component for people who want to do a self-check screening. It’s not a substitute for a crisis call, but rather a tool people can use to determine if they might be heading toward a suicidal crisis.
It can also put the user in touch with a professional counselor who can then offer a connection to mental health and addiction services. Visit bit.ly/3UtGEDJ.
September is Suicide Prevention Month. If you or someone you know might be in or nearing crisis mode, we urge you to use or share the information above.
You, your loved ones and your friends are not mind-numbing statistics or numbers. You are human beings whose lives matter, whose lives have great value. Even when or if that does not seem to be so.
We can lower the statistics, if we try.
