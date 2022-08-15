More laws and ordinances are not always the solution. Or necessarily the best solution.
That said, ordinances that municipalities and counties develop and enforce with respect to growth and development do serve a purpose. They provide order. Maybe not the same kind of order that suits everyone, but order just the same.
For example, ordinances that address and allow for removal of dilapidated properties are good. They benefit the many versus the one who has allowed a home or building to fall into disrepair. The same can be said of ordinances that address overgrown yards and yards that appear to be a menagerie of pure junk.
Ride around and you will see plenty of examples. No doubt, many of you have done so and wondered why something cannot be done about this or that.
On a similar front, have you driven around and seen retail locations that have fallen into disrepair and wondered what will become of them? How long, you ask, can the owners keep a “for sale” or “for lease” sign on a building that clearly is beginning to fall apart? Why can a retailer put up a fine building one day and abandon it another, allowing it to be subjected to broken glass, doors and leaks?
Some big box stores have been notorious offenders. They set up a location at one end of town and then move across town into another newly appointed structure and leave the other behind. It remains closed, not even advertised as for sale or lease. It’s a tactic that keeps a competitor from getting the property. Meanwhile, shoppers have long ago adjusted their shopping trips and bypass the former location.
These empty and dilapidated buildings are a blight on an otherwise nice landscape. They are an eyesore. They send a bad message to visitors and residents alike about the community.
We could support a countywide ordinance that puts a halt to such practices. Building owners could be given a certain span of time to either sell or lease a vacant building or be required, at their expense, to raze the building and return the footprint to green space or, in some cases, pavement.
Need an example of how such an ordinance could improve the landscape? Think of the intersection of Bypass 72 and Montague Avenue Extension. Wouldn’t we all like to be able to — finally — say goodbye Ruby Tuesday?