Two efforts undertaken for the same community couldn’t be more different. One beautifies and, perhaps, even unifies as the other divides.
Abbeville Squared is a beautification effort taking place all around Abbeville’s storied and beautiful square. Flowers, plants and ornamentals are being placed in public areas through the efforts of volunteers who, frankly, simply want to further beautify the Square, bring more beauty to its historic elements.
Meanwhile, as these volunteers seek to turn the town Square into an even greater treasure, five members of Abbeville County Council are volunteering the county to receive a statue from Charleston, a statue that rather than beautify Abbeville would serve to cast a large dark and unnecessary cloud over it.
Yes, Abbeville County was home to John C. Calhoun. Yes, he was a vice president of the United States. But one cannot light on those aspects of Calhoun and simultaneously ignore his role in upholding slavery and propagating segregation.
In this space last week, we questioned the reasoning and wisdom behind the white members of council’s vote to accept the Calhoun statue, in the event it’s even offered.
We repeat: “In his 1837 speech arguing that slavery in the South was a ‘positive good,’ Calhoun famously said: ‘Never before has the black race of Central Africa, from the dawn of history to the present day, attained a condition so civilized and so improved, not only physically, but morally and intellectually. ... It came to us in a low, degraded, and savage condition, and in the course of a few generations it has grown up under the fostering care of our institutions.’”
Abbeville Squared’s efforts enrich and beautify Abbeville. Any effort to acquire Calhoun’s statue and place it in the county would be akin to salting the very earth where those flowers and ornamentals are planted.
