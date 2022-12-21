Yes, it’s the first official day of winter. Interesting enough, this week has already ushered in winter temperatures and a forecast of the possibility of snow.
Winter. It’s when we like to bundle up, cover up. Snow also makes a great cover. That yard full of leaves suddenly becomes quite beautiful under a blanket of snow, giving the impression of a pristine, picture-perfect Currier and Ives winter scene. Only, the person owning the yard knows better. Under the blanket is ugliness, the stuff that would not land the homeowner a “Yard of the Month” sign.
Winter’s arrival reminds us of the graft and corruption that takes place all across this otherwise great state and that itself knows no season at all.
A read of Monday’s paper lays out yet another example of how people who hold elected office or whose salaries are paid by taxpayers willfully flout the law, thumb their noses at ethical practices, abuse their positions and use them for personal gain. They do so while operating under a cloak, their all-season winter jacket, if you will.
If you have not done so, take time out of your busy holiday season and read the latest in the Uncovered series written by Charleston Post and Courier’s Tony Bartelme published on Monday. It deals with a county coroner, a deputy coroner who once served as S.C. State’s police chief and how they have covered their ugly lawns with their own wintry blanket.