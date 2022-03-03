Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, South Carolina was in a sad condition, a condition that has many wringing their hands but one that also is not being adequately addressed.
The story in the paper and on the TV newscasts is deeply troubling. Since the pandemic arrived two years ago, drug overdose deaths have increased by more than 50%. We’ll note that again. More than 50%.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control reported this week that 1,734 South Carolinians died in drug overdoses in 2020, representing a 53% increase from the 1,131 deaths reported in 2019.
Leading the cause of deaths? Opioids and fentanyl were said to be involved in a full 79% of cases.
Yes, there appears to be a correlation between the increase in overdose deaths and the pandemic. That matches national trends as well. DHEC Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler said “the stress and emotional toll these individuals may have experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic” does parallel the national picture, which shows a substantial hike in substance abuse and misuse since the pandemic’s onset in 2020.
What’s more, DHEC reports that the sharpest increase in deaths was in people between the ages of 35 and 55, not teens and young adults.
“We have a lot of people who are working age who are struggling and need help,” Tramaine McMullen, DHEC’s opioid grants manager, said.
Don’t think the majority of these people solely brought this on themselves and don’t think that most of them could have quit on their own. They turned to something to ease the pain of job loss, of fractured families, of untold issues that were only exacerbated by the pandemic. Opioids can and often do have a stranglehold on people once they take them. And all too often, they are prescribed in the first place.
Health officials say they are working with the Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services, mental health professionals, law enforcement, federal officials and community groups to fight overdoses, according to this week’s DHEC report, and that is good.
But that work comes at a cost. State lawmakers have a surplus of money and they are pondering where to channel funds.
Logic says that South Carolinians who are freed from their addiction to opioids and other drugs are more likely to become productive people who contribute to the state’s workforce and tax base. It seems logical, then, that a well-financed, coordinated war on this crisis will save lives and make South Carolina a stronger and healthier state.