Not too many years ago, if one were to ask about Greenwood’s homeless population, the response might well be “Greenwood doesn’t have any homeless people.”
A rather Pollyanna viewpoint, to be sure, but perhaps it had to do with where those respondents lived within the city or county, and where in the city and county they would frequent. Of course, it could have just as easily pointed to willful blindness.
Back then, when some did acknowledge there being homeless people in Greenwood, it was to say that they wound up here and were not from here. But not for long. With the purchase of a one-way ticket at the old bus station, Greenwood’s homeless became Greenville’s problem.
But Greenwood County does have a homeless population. Some wind up here and some are, in fact, from here. Only now, there’s no attempt to mask the issue by sending them away. Instead, thanks to the generosity and vision of many people, homeless men, women and children have a pathway out from homelessness and into renewed and fulfilling lives.
First, it was churches in Greenwood that took in homeless women and children, but mostly when temperatures dropped during the winter months. Then, other churches joined in and found a way to ensure homeless men also had a place to go when the weather turned cold.
You know — or should know — the rest of the story, the creation of Pathway House now situated on the south side of town. But the story does not end there, not by any means. As shared with readers in Wednesday’s edition, Pathway Village, a cluster of tiny homes, is getting closer to reality. The cottages, as many as 36, will provide safe shelter for those in need, but it is the Bowers-Rodgers Hub Building where men, women and children will be provided the education, skillsets and tools they will need to successfully move beyond their plight.
Greenwood County is a great place to live, grow and work, but it’s not a Utopia. We have areas of need like any community, and that includes meeting the needs of those down on their luck. We are fortunate too in that there are people who recognize and respond to those needs. Without them, there would be no Pathway House and no Pathway Village.
Yes, it really does take a village to make a community better.