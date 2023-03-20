Criminy!
We are almost willing to be that even while under fire from Ukrainian military forces, Vladimir Putin could rebuild his prized connector to the Crimean Peninsula faster than the little old bridge on Airport Road in Greenwood gets replaced.
Ukraine’s military blasted two sections of the 12-mile Kerch Strait Bridge in October, not only cutting off a path for Russian troops, but also dealing an embarrassing blow to Putin, who was quite proud of the bridge built at his direction.
The short bridge along Airport Road has been closed since January 2022. It wasn’t taken out by any military forces. Rather, it, along with, we suspect, about 90% of all the state’s bridges, has fallen into disrepair because the state is quite adept at spending money to build things while not spending money to maintain them. The bridge is 60 years old. Think of it as one of the county’s versions of the Conestee Dam in that it’s long outlived its life and is at great risk of collapse.
Some readers will recall the bridge had been closed for quite a while before it was again closed in January 2022. At the time, many travelers likely thought and hoped the closure before 2022 signaled a full repair. When it reopened, however, travelers quickly discovered the bridge had some patchwork done and little else. And, apparently, Department of Transportation officials discovered that wasn’t going to equate to a real fix and closed it again.
As the wheels of government turn ever so slowly — the possible exception being when the feds dole out millions and millions to people who fraudulently spent COVID relief dollars — the bridge is now on DOT’s fast track. That track will leave the bridge closed until, with any luck, the end of next year.
You see, once it was deemed unsafe for vehicular traffic, which most likely was determined well after it actually became unsafe for vehicular traffic, it had to get on a project list.
That list includes design work, which must take a good bit of time to accomplish. Now, if you’ve traversed that bridge you know it’s a relatively simple causeway, really. Just a continuation of Airport Road with railings. But perhaps there are plans afoot to make it a bit more pleasing to travelers’ eyes. Maybe it will be given a look akin to the Arthur Ravenel Bridge in Charleston. Only, it’s such a short stretch — a fifth grader could lob a rock from one end to the other, and beyond — that we cannot envision such an elaborate design. It would be quite stunted in appearance and not do the Ravenel Bridge justice.
And, much like the causeway that remained out for what seemed an eternity before it was replaced along Mathis Road in Greenwood County several years back, the utilities folks have to weigh in on the project.
By the time the bridge is actually replaced, we have to wonder if the water that runs beneath it will have dried up. Or if Airport Road itself will have caved in.
Maybe if the bridge had been the subject of a military strike it would have been replaced more quickly.
