Don’t tell anyone, but fall is here now. Really. Sure, there was a day, maybe two, last week when it felt like summer, but nighttime temps have dropped and even morning temps have dropped.
Get up early enough and it’s not only rather cool, it’s also rather dark. So be careful out there if you’re an early morning commuter. Coming home after a late day at work or a late shopping trip after work, it’s getting dark then as well. So, here again, be careful out there on the road.
Granted, the nearly full moon brightens things a bit, but that’s rather temporary. And the time change doesn’t occur until Nov. 7 when we’ll all need to move our various chronometers back an hour. Ugggh.
No matter which side of DST — Daylight Saving Time — you’re on, someone’s not going to be happy with the hour clock resets we make in March and November. But we have said for some time now we wish the state legislature would eliminate DST. Either go with brighter morning starts to the day or give us longer evenings with daylight. Just eliminate the twice yearly ritual of resetting all those clocks and gadgets that don’t automatically reset themselves.
Frankly, many of us would be OK with brighter evenings, but that’s probably because we’d like to see the great outdoors after a day’s work. But that’s us. And as we said, either way someone’s going to be dissatisfied. Maybe that’s why the lawmakers decided to sunset any possible legislation on the matter.
Still, this is a good time to remind you that in just a couple of weeks neighborhoods, streets and sidewalks will be filled with kids as they venture out for Halloween goodies, and it’s getting darker.
While Halloween might be the only time we can get everyone to agree to wear a mask, we’re mostly wanting everyone who drives to agree to go slower and watch out for the kids.