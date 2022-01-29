We live in the South. Most of us are familiar with the saying about Sundays being the most segregated day, a reference to churches having either predominantly white or predominantly Black members in the pews.
It wasn’t so long ago that segregation wasn’t relegated solely to church attendance. It was the way society functioned. Separate bathrooms, separate water fountains, separate entrances, balcony seating in theaters for Black patrons while white patrons sat below, separate hospitals and, of course, separate schools.
Human decency alone did not change things, and Christian teachings were all too often twisted to actually justify racial segregation. It took court action and new laws to bring about desegregation, but those were ignored and fought bitterly. No law was going to make some people agree to let their white children attend school with Black children.
Michael Butler, a member of the Class of ‘72, said it well: “You can legislate certain changes, but you can’t legislate mindsets.”
For many of us, it is hard to imagine that as recently as 1972, right here in Greenwood, South Carolina, the ugly face of racism would fester and lead to fighting when Black and white students were made to attend one Greenwood High.
But it did happen, and for the Class of 1972, the first integrated class at Greenwood High, it was a tumultuous time. It essentially created two senior classes at the same school, one white and one Black.
And, despite any and all progress that has been made through the civil rights movement and some people recognizing — finally — how wrong their treatment of fellow human beings was, the Class of ‘72 remained a class divided year after year after year when celebrating their graduation anniversary date.
Yes, 1972 does not seem like it was all that long ago to many of us, but it was 50 years. You do not have to be a strong mathematician to realize that this is a senior class made up of senior citizens. How many more years do they have on this earth? How many chances do they have to lay aside that which divided them and come together as one?
As they prepare for their 50th reunion, many of the Black graduates from the class of 1972 are hopeful this can and will be the year when they unite rather than remain divided.
We hope they do. Far too many years have passed to remain mired in the sins and misdeeds of the past. It can happen, so long as the past remains relegated to the past and is no longer clung to and wished for in the present.
As class member Cooper Bryan said in today’s front-page story, a reunion that brings together Black and white class members from 1972 “might help us in some way to heal.”
Please, let it be so.