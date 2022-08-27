You’ve always been known to love a good fight. After all, you are the birthplace of the Confederacy. You’re also the deathbed of the Confederacy when Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederate States of America, came to town and essentially said “it is done” before trying to escape the Yankees on his trail.
Your tenacious refusal to accept any new tax, a tax increase or even the floating of bonds for practically any purpose at all is — well, some would say it is admirable while others would say it is a self-defeating path not unlike the path taken when you seceded from the Union.
Having respect for history, wanting to preserve historic sites and buildings are admirable traits too. But sometimes clinging to the past, a past that can no longer be, will be the death of the future. Buildings come, buildings go. That includes school buildings. They need maintenance, repair, renovation and, at some point, they likely become obsolete in an ever-changing and technologically advanced education world.
But you have steadfastly said “no” — make that “hell no!” — to any talk of raising money to either replace or do far more than cosmetic work to renovate existing public schools. Tax hike? No way. Penny sales tax for the schools? Nope. How about a bond referendum to pay for the projects? Hell no.
Your school board members have discussed, argued, agreed, disagreed, scrapped this plan for that plan and, ultimately, walked away in a defeat that parallels the confederacy’s defeat this past May. That was when voters once again said “hell no” to a tax increase that would pay for a general obligation bond of up to $55.7 million for projects at Abbeville and Dixie high schools, and the Abbeville Career Center.
You have indeed been steadfast in your disdain for taxes. At least, that is, your disdain for taxes you see as directly picking your pockets.
But then, in comes the state superintendent this past week, bearing a sizable “gift” of $38 million, all for what? The schools. Yes, the schools that you have been smugly satisfied to leave as they are. After all, if they were good enough for you, they’re good enough for today’s kids, right?
So here you are, many of you labeling yourselves staunch conservatives, fiscal conservatives who tire of the government’s meddling, the government’s overreach, the government’s tax-and-spend antics gladly accepting a handout. Yes, the check says it’s from the state Department of Education, but don’t be delusional. It wasn’t their money; it’s taxpayer money. It’s yours, too.
Think of it as that capital sales tax project penny sales tax you hate so much. You know, the one in which visitors to the county pay an extra penny too, thus helping fund whatever project is on the books.
Oh, the irony is classic, isn’t it? Say no to any self-imposed tax hike for schools, but smile and say “thank you” when the check arrives from Columbia.
Don’t deny it. You can’t slip on a wig and dress and escape the truth in much the way it is rumored Jefferson Davis tried to flee.
Whiting is executive editor of the Index-Journal. Contact him at 864-943-2522; email rwhiting@indexjournal.com, or follow him on Twitter @IJEDITOR. Views expressed in this column are those of the writer only and do not represent the newspaper’s opinion.