As much as we beat the drum about the importance of people exercising their right, their privilege and their duty to vote in elections, it amazes us that there is yet another runoff coming up Tuesday.
No, we are not referencing the Senate seat runoff in Georgia between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock. Rather, we are referencing Troy, South Carolina, a town the latest census figures put at 87 people. That, by the way, is down by six residents accounted for in the last census a decade earlier.
Who would have thought the Nov. 8 election would have resulted in a runoff for a town council seat, especially since the race was between a candidate on the ballot and one running as a write-in? But it did.
In the general election, Tonya Young Dixon and write-in candidate Larry Smith each received 18 votes, necessitating a Nov. 22 runoff.
A fluke, right? Surely it couldn’t happen again. One will emerge the clear victor for the council seat, right? Wrong.
And while we have to applaud that turnout was apparently even better in the runoff than in the general election, the opponents tied yet again. This time, each received 20 votes.
Troy voters must head back to the polls next week — Dec. 6 — and do it yet again. The town has to pay for these elections — $600 a pop — which will take a toll on its treasury, so we can only hope residents gathered ahead of Tuesday’s election to negotiate this one. We still believe a person’s vote is a private matter, but another runoff would border on the ridiculous, so we see no harm in a meeting among voters to hash this one out ahead of Tuesday’s voting.
At any rate, it’s either the voters negotiate or Tonya Dixon and Larry Smith meet and decide who will drop out of the running in the event of yet another tie in Tuesday’s election.
We say all this somewhat tongue-in-cheek, but O’ Little Town of Troy, can you really afford a third runoff? Turnout won’t be massive, we suspect, but we at least hope it effectively settles who will serve on council.
Come to think of it, the town could keep its $600 if the two candidates would meet and one agree to drop out. Then there’d be no need for the second runoff. Just a thought.