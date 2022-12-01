As much as we beat the drum about the importance of people exercising their right, their privilege and their duty to vote in elections, it amazes us that there is yet another runoff coming up Tuesday.

No, we are not referencing the Senate seat runoff in Georgia between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock. Rather, we are referencing Troy, South Carolina, a town the latest census figures put at 87 people. That, by the way, is down by six residents accounted for in the last census a decade earlier.

