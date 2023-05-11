Is longtime syndicated columnist Cal Thomas a conservative?
Most readers and followers of Thomas’s views would answer in the affirmative.
Moreover, those who are only-Trumpers found, for the most part, that Thomas was a welcome guest in their camp as he would tread lightly and carefully in doling out any criticism of the former president.
Readers who said the Index-Journal only publishes opinions from left-of-center columnists often had to be reminded this newspaper carries Thomas and other right-of-center pundits, such as Star Parker, Stephen Moore, the occasional long-winded Josh Hammer, Marc Thiessen, Kathryn Lopez and a few others we carried before they retired or died.
George Will was counted among that group of conservatives by most, until he was more openly critical of the former president. Not sure what camp only-Trumpers classify him in now that he’s been quite critical of President Biden.
But we caution the only-Trumpers today. If they read today’s column, they might now say that conservative mouthpiece Cal Thomas has sold out. Or that he must be senile.
Is Thomas out of step with the evangelical only-Trump supporters or is he, a self-avowed evangelical whose faith and beliefs he readily and often shares in his columns, someone who today raises a valid point?
Ponder that as you also ponder Tuesday’s news regarding the former president’s latest legal foray. The jury rejected the rape claim made by E. Jean Carroll while finding Trump liable for the sexual abuse and defamation of her.