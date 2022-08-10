It is not necessarily so easy as posting a sign that reads “Now hiring.”
That is as evident in the retail and fast-food industry as it is just about anywhere. And, if you read the story on page 5A of Tuesday’s edition, you know that Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin — and other law enforcement departments — will have a tough go of it in not only filling current vacancies on the force, but also filling newly created ones.
As Greenwood officials and public — city and county — grapple with addressing violent crime, it is important that they and the public they serve understand that what is wanted is not always given.
By that we mean that while hiring more officers might address some of the violent crime problem, it is not a given that there will be people lining up for those jobs.
It doesn’t help the hiring cause any, either, when the few bad cops can nearly ruin the reputation of whole departments. Or when people misunderstand and misconstrue the concept of funding other responders, such as mental health personnel, so that police are not the first go-to people in every situation.
Again, “defund the police” is a poorly cobbled catchphrase often bandied about when the real issue is creating ways to ensure a good police force is funded and equipped to deal with crime, while other fields are also properly funded and staffed to respond to situations that really do not warrant police intervention.
There are no easy answers or solutions to fixing any community’s violent crime issues, be it Chicago or Greenwood, but having a dearth of applicants at the ready presents a most difficult hurdle.