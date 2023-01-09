Last week was a week in which song titles and lyrics just kept rolling through our heads.
“One Is the Loneliest Number” came to mind as we thought Kevin McCarthy, despite a large number of votes initially being cast to elect him speaker of the House, must feel rather lonely. That song’s next line, “Two can be as bad as one,” was sure to follow.
“You’re Still the One” surfaced a good bit as the McCarthy nominations rolled in on the House floor. The voting procedures, however, brought to mind other songs and lyrics.
“Time After Time” as vote after vote took place. Same with “When the Roll Is Called Up Yonder.”
On the first day of voting “Knock Three Times” seemed to signal the beginning of a long process. And it was. McCarthy was probably hoping “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” but evidence quickly grew that that was not meant to be. Of course, as persistent as he was to get elected by making compromise after compromise, “One Way or Another” had to be going through McCarthy’s head.
Could it go on? Would it go on? Earlier in the week, when asked if he’d quit his bid for the post, we wondered if McCarthy would say yes, but only “When I’m 64.” Obviously, he believed — and it turns out he was right — that “One of These Days” the votes would go his way. Still, late Friday we hoped we were not close to the “Edge of Seventeen.” That is, 17 roll call votes or even 17 long days of voting.
Really, who would have thought the voting would have reached a Beatles hit? But sure enough, “Revolution 9” and its repeating of “Number 9. Number 9. Number 9...” reverberated. That is, until numbers 10 and 11 arrived. And as Friday arrived and the voting began anew, “Eight Days a Week” came to mind. But the gang reassembled late Friday and just when we were thinking those in the OK (Only Kevin) crowd might have to concede to the tune of “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover,” the speaker of the House wannabe won out.
Radiohead’s “15 Steps” or, perhaps more likely, Taylor Swift’s “15” became McCarthy’s victory anthem.
As for us, now that it has finally wrapped up and maybe, just maybe, Congress can get on with trying to accomplish something meaningful for the country, we’re gonna party like it’s “1999.”