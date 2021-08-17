There is so little we can add to what has already been said or will be said at Steve Brown’s memorial service Saturday.
Honorable. Honest. Integrity. Strong character. Devout Christian. Devout family man. Public servant. Caring. Compassionate. Listener. Thinker. Straight shooter.
All describe a man who did not see himself as necessarily better smarter or more dedicated than himself. Steve Brown was all of these things because that’s his makeup. It was, as the saying goes, in his DNA. There were no layers of veneer with Steve Brown to be peeled off and reapplied. The public Steve Brown was one and the same as the private Steve Brown.
That certainly explains the accolades given him by person after person to our staff writer, Damian Dominguez, for our Monday story on Brown’s passing. Brown died Friday at the age of 73.
A person does not serve nearly four decades in government managerial positions, both appointed and elected, without some criticism or dissension, but you would be hard-pressed to find someone who would not have to agree that they were treated with respect, that they were treated fairly.
When a longtime public servant dies, it is often said that the person will be hard to replace. That’s an absolute truth when it comes to Steve Brown.
Consider what Julie Wilkie, Greenwood city manager, had to say for our story. While she did not work directly with him when he was city manager, she has worked with him as a county councilman. She also knows of his impact and reach, even as it touched and affected her immediate predecessor, Charlie Barrineau:
“In a recent conversation with him, I said ‘Mr. Brown, whenever you decide that you no longer want to be a public servant our community will feel a tremendous loss.’ He laughed and said ‘Well, I don’t know about that.’ Well, I do. There will never be another like him. Never.”
Former Mayor Welborn Adams shared this reflection on Brown’s public service legacy:
“The thing about Steve Brown was he had such a moral compass that he just did what he thought was right, it didn’t matter if it was going to be politically unpopular. He wasn’t a champion for big government, but he really did believe government could make a difference in the lives of its citizens.”
And the words of Floyd Nicholson, former Greenwood mayor and state senator:
“I can truly say I’ve lost a true friend. He was dedicated 100 percent. Steve was one to say you could call on him at any time. He had true faith and he was a true family man, and it carried over into everything he did, the love he had and compassion he had.”
Former staff writer Chris Trainor, who covered Greenwood city and county government for a number of years, richly summed up who Steve Brown was:
“Even though he was in the public sphere, and even elected office, he wasn’t some ‘star’ in Greenwood. He was just a stalwart. Like, not for show. But for real.”
Indeed, Steve Brown was not a star, at least not in his own mind, but we know that a bright and shining star that long served as a constant guiding star for Greenwood County has now dimmed.
Thank you, Steve Brown, for your good service to the community and people you loved and cared for deeply.