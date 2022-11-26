Five dead, 17 injured in what is likely a hate-filled shooting spree at a gay bar in Colorado Springs, Colorado last Saturday.
People just enjoying a time of socializing, relaxing and dancing until shots rang out from a gun fired by a 22-year-old man.
Senseless.
And we’d not be a bit surprised to learn that so much of the hate-filled vitriolic rhetoric that has been so prevalent the past several years only helped fuel this man’s actions.
Six people gunned down Tuesday in the Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart where they worked. A fellow employee, who took his own life, pulled the trigger.
Senseless.
Sure, we understand the meaning behind the words that quickly roll out. Guns don’t kill people, people kill people. Aside from the freak accidents when a loaded gun is dropped and fires a fatal round into a bystander, that is factual. But what is at the heart of these killings and in the hearts and minds of these shooters is only easier to perpetrate with the easy access to guns we allow.
And it is even easier to take out greater numbers of people when the shootings involve weapons capable of storing and firing many, many rounds.
So here we are once again hearing people sharing their messages of thoughts and prayers for the victims and their families, right at the start of a major holiday season. Thoughts and prayers won’t bring these victims to the Thanksgiving dinner table. Thoughts and prayers won’t allow them to open Christmas gifts, some of which were likely already bought, wrapped and displaying a gift card with their name on it.
And then we rest again in our comfort zone with no solutions, no real desire or effort to address the complexities of what leads so many in our country to gun down others’ lives.
Instead, we remind ourselves that guns don’t kill people as we cling to our Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. That is far, far easier than trying to grapple with what stares us in the face in a nation that is turning numb to mass shootings.