Fifty has been a good number for years. Since 1959, in fact.
That all could change, apparently, should Texas secede from the United States. Then, imagine all the replacement U.S. flags we’d have to buy. From China, no doubt.
These are interesting times. And to think, we thought it bordered on the ridiculous when a handful of years ago Calhoun Falls sought to secede from Abbeville County, asking McCormick County to take it in. That did not happen as McCormick County issued a “thanks, but no thanks” response.
But this is way bigger than a small South Carolina town trying to secede from its home county. It’s not as if Calhoun Falls sought to secede from the state entirely.
We like Texas. Even though it doesn’t appreciate our version of barbecue, the state does produce some mighty fine steaks, brisket and beef barbecue. It has the Alamo. Remember the Alamo? It’s a tourist destination. It has a pro football team with some of the nation’s best (looking) cheerleaders, right? If Texas secedes, will the Bush presidential dynasty have to have an asterisk by George H.W. and George W.’s names to denote they were U.S. presidents but were or are no longer U.S. citizens? Maybe W. and Laura would move to Maine to maintain their U.S. citizenship.
There is much consternation and gnashing of teeth about Texas GOP members pushing the secession, saying President Biden is the acting president because, you know, the election was stolen. And other issues you’ve likely already heard and read.
But why such angst? Let Texas secede if it wants to and can succeed in seceding. Then, simply realign the border and the wall, giving Texas to Mexico.
Seems reasonable enough. As reasonable and rational and logical as the whole idea of seceding in the first place. What a sad state of affairs. As sad as a stab deep in the heart of Texas.