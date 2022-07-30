These can and often do combine into an outcome: action.
Granted, what one sees as a need or problem might not be considered such by another or other parties. Likewise, perseverance might not produce the desired outcome.
But something that might strike others as seemingly innocuous occurred in Greenwood County a couple of weeks back and it is a prime example of how citizenry can address government and government can listen and, just as important, respond.
If you have had occasion to travel the roads near the Greenwood County Airport, you no doubt have had some close calls at the intersection of Airport and Bucklevel roads. There is a curve on Airport Road that rounds its way to its intersection with Bucklevel. The only stop sign at the intersection that had been in place for years was where Bucklevel intersects with Airport. And it is there that many a person attempting a left turn onto Airport Road had a close call — or worse — with an auto approaching through the curve toward Bucklevel.
Chris Edwards was all too aware of the intersection’s danger. His father was in a wreck there and escaped without injury. His daughter, he and his wife have all had near misses there.
Edwards took the matter to the state Department of Transportation to see if it could do something to make the intersection safer. That led to involvement from Dayne Pruitt, Edwards’ county council representative. Pruitt listened and agreed something needed done.
Now, rather than one stop sign, the intersection is an all-way stop, designated with flashing lights and stop signs, as well as warning signs that alert drivers to the change.
Again, while the outcome might not always be the desired one, this is how government and citizenry interaction should be. Remember, government works for us, the citizens and taxpayers. Not vice versa. Don’t interpret that to mean that in all cases and at any expense government is to do our bidding, especially as individuals; after all, government serves the greater body of its citizenry as well as individuals. But this is a great example of identifying and communicating a need or problem that is heard and acted upon, a great example of citizenry and government working collaboratively.