Any other accounting department head would have been terminated. Posthaste.
However, Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom has hung onto his job and for now only faces a pay cut, despite a decadelong accounting gaffe that led his office to reflect a state cash stockpile inflated by $3.5 billion. That’s not a typo, readers, as you likely already know from prior news accounts. Still, that figure bears repeating: $3.5 billion, with a “B.”
The oopsie was revealed in February as Eckstrom tried to relay the miscalculation before the Senate Finance Committee. He was fuzzy on when he alerted anyone who needed to know or even when he alerted anyone, zigging and zagging between October and December, to the best of his recollection.
As to the “how” of it all, he said there was a discrepancy between two accounting systems. Billions of dollars were transferred to colleges and universities but — oops — were not reflected in annual financial reports. That meant the general fund balance year over year over year was greatly inflated. Again we note, to the tune of $3.5 billion. With a “B.”
OK, we get that software systems can be tricky at times. One might not interact well with others and things of that nature. But $3.5 billion error over a 10-year stretch isn’t caught? Well, it was caught, but not by the state’s chief accountant. Rather, it was discovered by a treasurer’s office employee who was transferred to the comptroller’s office. Eckstrom even acknowledged that had it not been for Catherine Kipp’s transfer, the error would have continued on its crash course.
And so it goes. Eckstrom keeps his job, but at a much-reduced salary following a state House vote Tuesday that cut it to $1, a reduction of more than $150,000. Additionally, the sponsor of that budget amendment, Heather Bauer of Richland County, co-signed a bill to impeach Eckstrom.
Not exactly a good outcome for the 74-year-old comptroller general, but then again, he did not exactly put the state in a good position as our state’s cash reserve is directly tied to our state’s credit rating, which apparently was quite good, considering the billions it reportedly had, yet did not.
Maybe he will take the pay cut, face the impeachment proceedings and carry on. At age 74, however, a clean break by letter of resignation might be a better option.
Resignation certainly would not have been any other accounting chief’s option. Nor would a pay cut.