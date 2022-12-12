If it looks as if your kid or grandkid got hold of today’s Viewpoints page and went to town with a marker, fret not. We did that.
You see, we typically like to put a variety of opinions on this page from syndicated columnists, cartoonists and, yes, even you, the readers.
Most days, depending on the offerings we have made available to us, we seek to strike something of a balance. That’s true not only with the syndicated columnists, but also the cartoonists.
The viewpoints vary. Some are left of center, some are right of center. And some are even more extreme in their leanings. You, the readers who write letters to the editor and guest columns, typically do so in taking a position on issues facing our community, our state, nation and world. You delve into the political arena as do the others. Certainly that is also true of Mike Beckom, a Greenwood County resident who has been cranking out editorial cartoons for nigh on a decade now and has recently joined a cartoon syndicate, Counterpoint. Counterpoint also provides a mix of left- and right-leaning cartoonists.
We don’t ask or expect every reader to agree with every written word, whether our opinion, another reader’s opinion, a syndicated columnist’s opinion or a cartoonist’s opinion. We simply seek to provide a mix of viewpoints for consideration.
And we certainly get it that some will elicit stronger reactions than others. Those are typically when the writings or artistic depictions come from what is deemed a more extreme point of view.
Today, however, we want to avoid offending anyone’s senses or sensibilities. We have left-of-center columnist Steven Roberts and right-of-center — some would say extreme right — Josh Hammer on the page. And we have cartoons from the left and the right. But you cannot read what they wrote. Why? So as not to offend anyone on either side.
There’s also a letter to the editor that, to be fully transparent, does not come from any reader, but rather is a prop to help illustrate the point we are making here. After all, we really don’t want to blot out a real reader’s opinion, even if and when it’s one we might not agree with. And that, again, is because we like to fill the Viewpoints pages with a variety of views. Views you can read, see, think about and agree or not agree with.
Please also know this. Barring the rare cases when letters don’t pass muster for libel or decency, you are free to share your opinion on the content of these pages. Pro and con.