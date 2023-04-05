A year ago this week and in this space we reflected on a green-soaked event taking place about an hour down the road in neighboring Georgia.
The Masters.
Yes, it is so close you can nearly taste the pimento cheese and egg salad sandwiches. You can very nearly feel the finely trimmed greens, hear the birds and sense the floral beauty of Augusta National. And, if you are among the lucky ones, you’ll be there at some point this week.
Interesting that just a year ago we saw the Masters as a necessary and welcome diversion from the news of the day. Who knew then that Vladimir Putin’s war with Ukraine would still be going on? That parts of the South were just coming out from under tornadic activity, as is the case again this year? Who would have imagined that, while not as bad as it was in recent past years, we are yet battling COVID-19? Add to this year’s need for a diversion the arraignment of former President Trump. No doubt you can add to the list.
So enjoy the diversion, if you are able to go to Augusta. You won’t have your cellphone alerting you to news of the day. No, it will all be, if only but for a few hours, a day or more to enjoy the game of golf.
If you cannot go, then try to enjoy the diversion via television or on your computer or smartphone.
All the while, though, please remember that we in and around Greenwood are hosting some guests who have lighted on our area for the very same purpose: to enjoy the Masters.
They will eat here, sleep here and possibly even shop here. Thank them for spending time and money in our area. After all, we would like to have them return next year and again infuse our economy with their dollars.