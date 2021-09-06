Those of you who are regular readers of the paper and in particular this page of the paper, know that there are certain days when certain editorials simply bear repeating. Holidays are among those days, and Labor Day is no different.
We’ll typically drag out the previous year’s editorial, dust it off a bit, make a few revisions and place it on the page. Sometimes, such as when a pandemic hits, we have to make substantial revisions appropriate to the times.
Well, last year we cranked out a Labor Day editorial that we thought, that we hoped would be a one-and-done. Imagine that.
And so it goes that with minimal changes or additions, we find that the Labor Day editorial published in 2020 yet fits 2021. See if you agree:
There is a certain irony about today. The whole weekend, actually.
Today is Labor Day, a day set aside to recognize the achievements — economic and social — of our country’s workers.
A brief history of the holiday on the U.S. Department of Labor’s website tells us the day was created by the labor movement in America. Eventually, state governments picked up the banner, passing ordinances in the 1880s to recognize the day. That led to a more organized movement to get state legislation passed in recognition of laborers’ achievements, and in February 1887, Oregon was the first state to pass a law recognizing Labor Day. Soon thereafter, New York, Colorado, Massachusetts and New Jersey hopped aboard the movement and established Labor Day holidays. In the ensuing decade, more states followed suit and in June 1894, Congress established the first Monday in September as a legal holiday to recognize and celebrate the country’s workforce.
Labor Day is an appropriate holiday, as this country’s national holidays go, but surely the irony is not lost on a good many of us. Think about it. If you’re not on a long weekend getaway or hitting the backyard for a family barbecue get-together, where are you? That’s right. Shopping. With a mask on, we trust, and a pair of vaccinations in the arm.
Yes, today many businesses are closed. Government offices are most certainly closed. Obviously, many service and health care providers remain open because, essentially, they have to. Law enforcement remains on patrol, fire department personnel are on standby, hospital emergency room staff and floor staff are working their shifts. Even at the newspaper, a crew is working to produce tomorrow’s newspaper while many employees continue to work from home because of the pandemic. But news takes no holiday.
Yet, malls and retail stores everywhere are wide open and touting big sales events. It’s not quite on par with Black Friday, the day set aside each year to officially launch the Christmas shopping season, but it’s a big retail weekend nonetheless. Or it’s supposed to be, especially for many who hope Labor Day shoppers will help them rebuild their coffers that have been hit hard by the pandemic.
Granted, many in business are more than happy to get the hours that accompany working Labor Day weekend so they can put some money in the bank. Some even specifically ask to work the holiday, having had their hours cut in recent months, while others beg for the day off to get a trip to the beach in before summer officially ends — especially if they had to cancel other vacations during the pandemic.
Still, the irony hangs over this holiday like a great cloud of smog hangs over L.A. because today is a day to recognize the “contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity and well-being of our country,” as the Department of Labor so succinctly puts it.
If that is the case, more than 100 years after its establishment as a national holiday, wouldn’t more stores be closed so their workers could be honored? Wouldn’t we have parades with average working people waving to the crowds? That’s not been the case even during great economic times, so it’s surely not going to be the case now.
Instead, as in past years, workers simply trudge off to work today, like any other day, to provide for themselves right along with providing for the “strength, prosperity and well-being” of their employers.
Oh well. Happy Labor Day anyway. If you can make it so.