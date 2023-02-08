Chelsea McNeill likely isn’t too popular among many in law enforcement or the criminal justice system. Certainly not those who subscribe to and cling to the lock ‘em up, do the crime, do the time approach to crime.
However, McNeill, the 8th Circuit public defender, makes some good and valid points, which she shared with this newspaper last week.
For one, crime is not just a problem for law enforcement and the courts. It’s a community’s problem. And jail time is not the go-to answer in all cases. As McNeill points out, many who go through the prison system for the crimes they commit come out worse than when they went in.
Don’t label McNeill as a “bleeding heart liberal” because she’s a public defender. As she noted, her office is defending people, not crimes, and she sees first-hand how the current system isn’t working as well as it could or should. Too often jail simply evens the score, but provides no long-term viable solution to prevent repeat offenses.
She wants to change that by addressing criminal activity before it occurs. How so? With programs for at-risk youth, such as Scared Straight programs that young people’s eyes to where a life of crime can lead. She is also a proponent of community service for those on probation, which she said can include accompanying her personally to see case after case she sees in court.
Investigator Jimmy Powers and Walter Bentley, a litigation support specialist, also shared their views and concerns about violent crimes with the Index-Journal.
Again, not liberal speak here. Powers, for example, advocates for parents to take more responsibility for their children and that there needs to be a way to develop better communication within the community and to develop trust between parents and law enforcement.
Bentley points to the need for more community events, which steer youths along better paths. He also notes the lack of mental health services and programs for at-risk youth.
McNeill knows she and her public defender’s office won’t go out of business, but “business is too good,” she said. She wants to curb that business by addressing problems before they occur, which begins early in a person’s life.
Her approach is not unlike many of today’s approaches to health and wellness in which doctors help prevent sickness and disease with preventive measures that preclude the need to dispense medicine or admit someone for long-term hospital care.
A holistic approach to preventing and remediating crime, and even to curbing recidivism is as sensible as a holistic approach to health care.