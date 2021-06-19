This date is now a federal holiday.
Today is June 19, but it’s also known as Juneteenth to commemorate when the last enslaved African Americans found out they were free, more than two years after President Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation. It took word from Union soldiers to those enslaved in Galveston, Texas to ensure they had been granted their freedom.
In just two weeks, America will as a nation celebrate July Fourth to commemorate this country’s declaration of its independence 245 years ago. But in truth, the nation as a whole was not fully independent. At least, that is, its people were not.
“...that all men are created equal” did not apply to all men and women. Slavery was an institution within the country, and it took a civil war to end slavery as an institution. Officially. On paper. Freedom does not come easily, nor does it automatically come with the stroke of a president’s pen, as those still enslaved in Galveston would learn.
On July 4, we would do well to carry on our tradition of celebrating Independence Day, but we would do well to consider the Black experience in America and come to understand that the true independence and freedom afforded white Americans from 1776 forward, was not shared by the country’s African American citizens.
And just as Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation did not result in immediate freedom for all enslaved when signed, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, signed by President Lyndon Johnson, did not result in equal rights among all Black citizens.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed a unanimous consent agreement paving the way for Juneteenth to become the nation’s 12th federal holiday. The next day, the House voted 415-14 to do precisely that. With the stroke of his pen Thursday, another president, Joe Biden, signed the holiday into law.
That’s it, right? All good now? No.
History has taught us that presidents’ signatures on laws are not enough. Making Juneteenth a federal holiday goes a long way toward acknowledging another chapter in our imperfect nation’s history. It should also provide America a day to reflect on that chapter and strive, as one nation, to truly become a more perfect union.
We can do that starting now.