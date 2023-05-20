We are fast approaching the 230 mark and it’s only the 140th day of the 2023 calendar.
Something to celebrate? Not exactly.
You see, we are fast approaching the 230th mass shooting in our country. Heck, by the time this hits the press, prints and comes to your digital device or paper box, we might have surpassed that mark.
Ah, but we must remember that guns don’t kill people. People kill people. They can do it with baseball bats, cars, trucks, tire irons, knives, 2-by-4s, cast iron frying pans and any number of weapons of choice. However, let’s not forget that it appears, at least in the good ole US of A, that the preferred killing machine is a high-capacity semiautomatic weapon.
Really, how easy is it to wield a knife and take out four or more people? Unless you’re starring in a “Rambo” flick. Have you read of anyone killing or seriously injuring four or more people with a cast iron pan? Cars and trucks? Yes. The news has had a few reports of people mowing down other people on sidewalks and streets while behind the wheel of an auto. But that number hardly comes close to the 230 mark.
Today, go ahead and forget about all those lost lives and seriously injured people because today is World Whisky Day! It’s also National Quiche Lorraine Day, International Clinical Trials Day, National Rescue Dog Day, World Bee Day and untold other notable days.
For now, however, it’s also what we’ll dub National 226th Mass Shootings Day. Or is it? That number just might be too low.