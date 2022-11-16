Let’s return elections to real debates, stump meetings and train and bus tours that weave across the country and get away from the obscene amount of money spent to put someone in a $400,000-a-year job as president or even in a $174,000-a-year job in Congress. While we’re at it, let’s end PAC campaign spending. And donations from businesses and corporations.
Don’t think campaign spending is obscene? Look no further than our neighboring state of Georgia where incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker spent $262 million. Before the election sent the pair into a Dec. 6 runoff which, of course, will require even more big buck donations to settle.
If we were cynical, we’d have to wonder if the White House and congressional seats are literally bought. The question is, who is buying? It’s not the candidates — in most cases, at least — who pony up the cash. No, it’s the individuals, the businesses, the corporations and the PACs. And what are they buying? Again, if we were cynical we’d suggest they are buying the candidate. More specifically, at the end of the vote count, they are buying the victor.
Gosh, but it’s kind of like legalized prostitution, isn’t it? And this is not a Left or Right phenomenon.
If we were cynical, we’d have to wonder how these people who get elected and reelected for decades of service to their country amass so many millions of dollars in their own bank accounts. Sure, $174,000 is a nice annual salary, but we have school superintendents, corporate execs and local government leaders pulling down that kind of cash and they aren’t living as lavishly or as palatially as most of the D.C. crowd, and we doubt they ever will reach that same watermark.
Just imagine, though, even if only for a moment, if candidates had to actually go to the people and talk to them, bare their souls, share their beliefs and goals for the office they seek, all without spending thousands upon thousands or millions upon millions. No sound bites on TV, no snippy snippets on high-quality stock glossy postcards. Just them and the people they say they want and intend to serve.
Laughable, isn’t it?
It very well might be laughable, but what should bring us all to tears is those obscene campaign war chests and what good — what truly good — that money could do for their constituency, for their city, for their county, for their state, for our country. Or consider the philanthropic work the wealthiest nation, the world’s rescuer, if you will, could do, such as provide clean drinking water for all in East Africa. And beyond.