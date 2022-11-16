Let’s return elections to real debates, stump meetings and train and bus tours that weave across the country and get away from the obscene amount of money spent to put someone in a $400,000-a-year job as president or even in a $174,000-a-year job in Congress. While we’re at it, let’s end PAC campaign spending. And donations from businesses and corporations.

Don’t think campaign spending is obscene? Look no further than our neighboring state of Georgia where incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker spent $262 million. Before the election sent the pair into a Dec. 6 runoff which, of course, will require even more big buck donations to settle.

