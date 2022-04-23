As another week wraps up, we offer a few thoughts on a few stories. Now, these don’t qualify for Friday’s standard thumbs up, thumbs down fare; they’re merely short observations.
Let’s get started, shall we?
Yes, we think it important that when you’re given an estimate on costs, an explanation of how those costs were determined, in some detail, would be helpful.
We continue to be puzzled by John de la Howe’s exorbitant $750 estimate for some documents this newspaper sought under the state’s Freedom of Information Act. We are especially baffled since a request presented to Clemson University that unearthed some 2,000 pages of emails spanning a two-year period took only 11.5 hours to produce at a cost of $514. JDLH says the $750 price tag is because the school will need about 30 hours to fulfill the request.
Things run slower down on the farm? A high price tag established to punish the newspaper’s ongoing investigative work? Or are there just that many documents in a six-month span that deal with mold and mildew on the campus? Hard to say, and they aren’t saying.
The Town of Ninety Six has had its share of troubles lately. Audits filed well past their due date, issues with reporting how federal COVID-19 dollars were spent, streamlining of ordinances and other general town business all seem to have created a mound on someone’s or someones’ desk.
Julie Wilkie, soon-to-be-former city manager of Greenwood, will leave her government job and join the private sector to work for consulting firm MRB group, and her first task will be to help out her hometown.
Make no mistake. We’re glad to know that Wilkie’s up to the task and ready to help because, frankly, it’s become painfully obvious the help is greatly needed. We just think it’s a shame that a town struggling with costs, wreck cop cars, overgrown grass in public areas, budgets, audits and the like is now going to wind up spending even more money to right the ship.
The question we have is, then what? Because if the same people are in place to handle the town’s affairs and business after Wilkie is done, what’s to keep the ship from listing yet again?