In his weekly column published Saturday, Andy Brack urged you to take a break from your long holiday weekend and do a little bit of reading — perhaps even as a family.
Specifically, he urged everyone to read the Declaration of Independence. Given that our long weekend was intended as a way of celebrating our young country’s — 13 colonies at that time in 1776 — break from a tyrannical king, the suggestion was and remains a good one.
No doubt most, even those who took time to read Brack’s column, wound up busy with water activities, family gatherings, backyard barbecues and more. And next thing you know, it was time to pack up the pool toys, cover the grill and get back to work. Who had time to read, right?
Really, though, you should read it. And it doesn’t have to be on the Fourth of July long weekend that you do so. Time was when you had to refer to a bound volume to read that storied document. Some of us are likely old enough to remember receiving a parchment-like replica of the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution. Nowadays, however, there’s this cool thing called the internet. And since many of the younger generation cannot read or write script, fortunately they can easily download a text-only version.
That document, which set the framework for this country 245 years ago, is an important one that every American citizen should not only read, but also be familiar with. Memorized? Well, that’s not necessary, especially in the internet age when a quick check of a smartphone will deliver it up. But know what set it in motion, know its importance in creating a new country that was itself to become sovereign and not ruled by a king across the Atlantic Ocean.
And, frankly, it is a thing of beauty as written in the language and style of its day.
“When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.
”We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. — That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, — That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security. ...”
So go ahead and give it a read. Today. Tonight. Tomorrow. Sometime, but sometime soon.